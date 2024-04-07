Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 60 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,581,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $266.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.74. The stock has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

