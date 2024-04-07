Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Eaton were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.40.

Eaton Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $330.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $331.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

