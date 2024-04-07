Smith Salley & Associates Sells 1,130 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $114.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average of $97.73. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

