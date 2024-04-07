Smith Salley & Associates Sells 185 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

