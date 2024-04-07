Smith Salley & Associates Sells 248 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Jabil were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,049. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.89. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,483 shares of company stock worth $10,961,761. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

