Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises approximately 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,529. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

