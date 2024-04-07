Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $153.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $135.26 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,555,593.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.