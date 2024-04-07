SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 29,015,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,102,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

