SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

