Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRNE opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

