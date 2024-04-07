Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.56. The company had a trading volume of 351,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,761. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

