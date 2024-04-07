Souders Financial Advisors Buys 40,000 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 608,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOSE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. 3,292,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,887. The company has a market cap of $204.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

