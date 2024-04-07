Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,893,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,771 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $42,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,990,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 176,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 472,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGCP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 436,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

