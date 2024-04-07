Souders Financial Advisors Has $451,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. 386,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

