Souders Financial Advisors Trims Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 490,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 327,084 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 448,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,763 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 68.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 697,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 283,104 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 149,216.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 210,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 210,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 554,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,189. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

