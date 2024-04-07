Southern (NYSE:SO) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $76.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.14.

NYSE SO opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. Southern has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

