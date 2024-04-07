Southland (SLND) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Southland to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Southland has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southland’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southland and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion -$19.25 million -11.93 Southland Competitors $20.67 billion $770.98 million 20.73

Analyst Recommendations

Southland’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Southland and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southland Competitors 38 440 698 18 2.58

Southland currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.70%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 4.83%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Southland Competitors 1.86% 5.63% 2.62%

Summary

Southland competitors beat Southland on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

