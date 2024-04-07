SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $215.14. 13,257,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963,787. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $215.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

