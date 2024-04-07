SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.14. 13,257,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963,787. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $215.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.47 and a 200 day moving average of $187.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.