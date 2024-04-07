SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

