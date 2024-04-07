SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Boosted by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 5.7% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 173,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

