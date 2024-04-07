SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $545.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,830. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.54.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.