Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 559.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of SPB opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

