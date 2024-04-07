Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPBGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 559.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPB opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

