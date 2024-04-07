Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAVE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reissued a negative rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:SAVE opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $485.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.