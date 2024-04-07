Square Token (SQUA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.08

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. Square Token has a market capitalization of $94,830.90 and $0.08 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04549826 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

