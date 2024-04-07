Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives C$93.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.57.

SJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Simon Pelletier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$73.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,290.00. In other news, Director Simon Pelletier acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$73.15 per share, with a total value of C$146,290.00. Also, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,800 shares of company stock worth $251,922. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$79.60 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$50.60 and a 52-week high of C$85.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.728789 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

