StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $47.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
Further Reading
