StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
