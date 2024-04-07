StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

