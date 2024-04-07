StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

NYSE TUP opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $84,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

