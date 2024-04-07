StockNews.com Downgrades Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,693,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,812,000 after buying an additional 4,616,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,903,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Match Group by 17,295.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after buying an additional 2,143,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

