StockNews.com Downgrades VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Sell

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

VNET Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VNET stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. VNET Group has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $261.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 749.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

