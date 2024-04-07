StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.60. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.