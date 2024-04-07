StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPE. Mizuho reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

