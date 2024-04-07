StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of LEJU opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

