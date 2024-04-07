StockNews.com Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Sell

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

