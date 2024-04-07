StockNews.com Lowers Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Conn’s Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ CONN opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Conn’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

