StockNews.com Lowers Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Hold

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

IART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IART stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

