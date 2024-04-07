StockNews.com Lowers Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LIND stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $450.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.84. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,999,000 after buying an additional 995,293 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

