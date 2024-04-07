StockNews.com Lowers Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 198,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,953,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 85,467 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,427,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 455,601 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 491.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 204,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

