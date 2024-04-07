StockNews.com Upgrades Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Hold

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

