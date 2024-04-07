Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STOK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.63.

STOK opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $582.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

In related news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,741 shares of company stock worth $223,115 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after buying an additional 448,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 976.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,126 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,011,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

