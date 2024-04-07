Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $753.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stratasys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

