Stratos Investment Management LLC Buys 598 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after buying an additional 606,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after buying an additional 489,350 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $238.68 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

