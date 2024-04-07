Stratos Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stratos Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

