Stratos Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

