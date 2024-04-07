Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VO opened at $245.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.
