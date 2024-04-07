Stratos Investment Management LLC Makes New $42.84 Million Investment in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH)

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,648,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,843,000. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.
ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.