Stratos Investment Management LLC Makes New $42.84 Million Investment in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH)

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,648,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,843,000. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63.

