Stratos Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.56 Million Investment in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 192,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLW opened at $27.50 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

