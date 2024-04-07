Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 24.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28.

CRH Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.93.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

