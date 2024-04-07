Stratos Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,929 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MCD opened at $266.69 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.66 and a 200-day moving average of $280.74. The firm has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.77.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

